Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Strategic Missile Carrier Crashes in Southern Region

VVV5807 / Telegram

A Tu-22M3 strategic missile carrier has crashed in southern Russia's Stavropol region after performing a combat mission, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

“An airplane crashed in a field on the territory of the Krasnogvardeysky district. According to preliminary data, there is no destruction or victims, the pilots ejected,” Stavropol Governor Vladimir Vladimirov wrote on Telegram.

Footage circulating on social media shows the bomber spinning as it descends to the ground with a fire near its tail.

Three pilots have been found alive, two of whom were taken to the hospital, he later said. Authorities are currently searching for the fourth pilot, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry said a “technical malfunction” caused the crash, noting that there was no ammunition on board.

An anonymous source in Ukraine's defense forces told the RBC Ukraine news website that the plane was shot down in a GUR military intelligence operation 300 kilometers from Ukraine's borders.

“This is the first strategic aircraft that Ukraine managed to destroy during a flight. It carried out strikes on Ukraine,” RBC Ukraine quoted the source as saying.

The source said a second bomber flying with the Tu-22M3 turned around after the plane was shot down.

It was not possible to independently confirm this report.

Read more about: Air Force , Stavropol

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

air accident

Russian Military Jet Crashes Into Sea Off Annexed Crimea

Moscow-installed officials said the pilot had successfully ejected from the aircraft and was picked up by rescuers.
1 Min read
Stavropol krai

Police Search Homes of Nadezhdin Campaign Volunteers in Southern Russia

"It seems they were trying to scare people, to deter them from being observers in the election," a local campaign manager said.
2 Min read
mig-29

Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Intercept Norwegian Aircraft

"There was no violation of the border," the Russian Defense Ministry said, identifying the Norwegian aircraft as a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane.
1 Min read
underwhelming display

Despite Modernization Drive, Russia's Air Force Struggles for Superiority in Ukraine

As the sun set in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, an Su-30 Russian military fighter jet nose-dived into a two-story house, exploding on impact...