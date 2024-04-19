Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Long-Range Strategic Bomber Crashes, Ukraine Claims Responsibility

Updated:
VVV5807 / Telegram

Ukraine said Friday that, for the first time since Russia's invasion, it had downed a Russian long-range bomber used to fire cruise missiles at cities across the war-battered country.

"For the first time, anti-aircraft missile units of the air force in cooperation with the defense intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber," Ukraine's military said in a statement on social media.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a “technical malfunction” caused the crash.

Russian officials said the plane had crashed over the southern Stavropol region when it was flying back to base and at least one member of the crew had died.

Two other pilots were taken to the hospital and searches are underway for the fourth pilot, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Footage circulating on social media shows the bomber spinning as it descends to the ground with a fire near its tail.

Stavropol is a region in Russia's north Caucasus, to the east of the annexed Crimean peninsula which has seen multiple attacks throughout the two-year war.

The plane crashed in the Stavropol region's Krasnogvardeysky district, the governor said — around 400 kilometers from the eastern edge of Crimea.

The downing of a Russian bomber used to fire cruise missiles at Ukraine would be a highly symbolic win for Kyiv, which has been pounded by hundreds of overnight Russian aerial strikes since Moscow invaded more than two years ago.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Air Force , Stavropol

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

air accident

Russian Military Jet Crashes Into Sea Off Annexed Crimea

Moscow-installed officials said the pilot had successfully ejected from the aircraft and was picked up by rescuers.
1 Min read
Stavropol krai

Police Search Homes of Nadezhdin Campaign Volunteers in Southern Russia

"It seems they were trying to scare people, to deter them from being observers in the election," a local campaign manager said.
2 Min read
mig-29

Russia Scrambles Fighter Jet to Intercept Norwegian Aircraft

"There was no violation of the border," the Russian Defense Ministry said, identifying the Norwegian aircraft as a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane.
1 Min read
underwhelming display

Despite Modernization Drive, Russia's Air Force Struggles for Superiority in Ukraine

As the sun set in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, an Su-30 Russian military fighter jet nose-dived into a two-story house, exploding on impact...