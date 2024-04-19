Russian Long-Range Strategic Bomber Crashes, Ukraine Claims Responsibility

Ukraine said Friday that, for the first time since Russia's invasion, it had downed a Russian long-range bomber used to fire cruise missiles at cities across the war-battered country.

"For the first time, anti-aircraft missile units of the air force in cooperation with the defense intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber," Ukraine's military said in a statement on social media.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a “technical malfunction” caused the crash.

Russian officials said the plane had crashed over the southern Stavropol region when it was flying back to base and at least one member of the crew had died.

Two other pilots were taken to the hospital and searches are underway for the fourth pilot, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

Footage circulating on social media shows the bomber spinning as it descends to the ground with a fire near its tail.