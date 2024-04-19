Russian Officials Face Restrictions on Foreign Trips, Kremlin Confirms

Russian officials face various restrictions on their ability to travel abroad, the Kremlin said Friday after a Reuters report linked the limits to fears that foreign powers could attempt to gain access to state secrets.

“All [state] organizations have nuances in the current system of approving travel abroad,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily briefing with reporters.

“There are departments where employees are not allowed departures. There are organizations with a mandatory individual notification procedure,” Peskov added without adding further details.

In a report published Thursday, Reuters cited nine anonymous state-linked sources as detailing a “chaotic” system of travel rules for officials across state bodies — even for trips to countries that Moscow deems “friendly.”

The main reasons driving the tougher rules were said to be fears that Russian officials could be “entrapped” and forced to give up state secrets or detained and extradited to the West.

Russia reportedly introduced an informal travel ban for officials in 2022, when Moscow invaded Ukraine and its ties with the West deteriorated to post-Cold-War lows.