Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Britain Charges Ex-Head of Annexed Sevastopol With Breaching Sanctions

Updated:
Dmitry Ovsyannikov. Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

A London court has charged the former Moscow-installed head of Sevastopol in annexed Crimea with violating sanctions and money laundering, BBC Russian reported Tuesday.

Dmitry Ovsyannikov was appointed as the governor of Crimea's largest city in 2016, around two years after the Kremlin invaded and subsequently annexed the Ukrainian peninsula. He stepped down from the industry and trade ministry in April 2020 after launching into an expletive-laden tirade at an airport in central Russia. 

Britain sanctioned Ovsyannikov in December 2020 for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a designation that limited his access to money and financial services. 

British media reported that he was arrested at his home in London on Jan. 22, though it was not immediately clear when Ovsyannikov arrived in the United Kingdom. 

Following last month’s arrest, Ovsyannikov was reportedly charged with seven counts of violating sanctions and two counts of money laundering.

According to BBC Russian, he was released from custody on the condition that he surrender both his Russian and British passports to U.K. authorities, abide by a nighttime curfew, wear an electronic ankle bracelet and check in with the police daily.

It was not clear how or when the former Russian official acquired British citizenship despite being placed under sanctions. 

Ovsyannikov's next preliminary court hearing is scheduled for March 5. 

Full court hearings are set to start on March 10, 2025, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the prosecution’s argument that preparing the case would take time because of “extremely confusing” sanctions laws.

Read more about: Britain , Sanctions

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Far-reaching impact

EU Insurance Ban Targets Russian Oil Exports

The EU insurance ban comes as Moscow seeks to ramp up sales to China and India.
Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
Sanctions

Russia Escapes Fresh Sanctions at G7 Talks

The G7 has rejected to calls from Britain and the United States to impose fresh sanctions on Russia.
Sanctions

Warning: This Is Not Cheese. In Russia, Watch What You Eat

If you live in Russia, you may already be worried about what you’re eating. If you’re not worried, maybe you should be.
Watchdogs say dairy producers...