Poland Detains Suspects in Attack on Navalny Ally Volkov – Lithuanian President

Two people have been detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Leonid Volkov, an exiled ally of late Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, the president of Lithuania announced Friday.

Volkov, who has lived in exile since Moscow banned Navalny’s groups as “extremist” organizations in 2021, was in mid-March assaulted with a hammer outside his home in Vilnius, Lithuania, leaving him with a broken arm.

The suspected assailants have been detained in Poland and will be handed over to Lithuania “after the completion of proceedings,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters.

“I thank the Republic of Poland for the excellent work it has done. I have discussed this with the Polish president and thanked them for their excellent cooperation,” he said.