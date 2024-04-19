Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Poland Detains Suspects in Attack on Navalny Ally Volkov – Lithuanian President

Leonid Volkov being loaded onto an ambulance after he was attacked. Ivan Zhdanov / t.me/teamnavalny

Two people have been detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Leonid Volkov, an exiled ally of late Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, the president of Lithuania announced Friday.

Volkov, who has lived in exile since Moscow banned Navalny’s groups as “extremist” organizations in 2021, was in mid-March assaulted with a hammer outside his home in Vilnius, Lithuania, leaving him with a broken arm.

The suspected assailants have been detained in Poland and will be handed over to Lithuania “after the completion of proceedings,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters.

“I thank the Republic of Poland for the excellent work it has done. I have discussed this with the Polish president and thanked them for their excellent cooperation,” he said.

Volkov, 43, said on social media that he did not know the details about the detention but credited the Lithuanian police for “energetic and persistent” investigative work.

Nauseda and Lithuania’s counter-intelligence service have accused Russian counterparts of orchestrating the attack on Volkov. The Kremlin has declined to comment on the attack.

Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya said this week that the attack on Volkov prompted her to hire a bodyguard.

“Alexei and I never had security, and I think I inherited some of that courage, that cavalier attitude from Alexei. But when you’re too cavalier, you can make a wrong move. So, for now, my colleagues have asked me to go around with a bodyguard,” Navalnaya told Time magazine.

Read more about: Volkov , Navalny , Lithuania , Poland

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Feature

‘We’ll Keep Fighting’: Attack on Navalny Aide Volkov Startles, But Doesn't Deter Russian Exiles in Lithuania

The attack — unprecedented in Lithuania’s modern history — has sparked a mix of fear and concern among the local Russian emigré community.
4 Min read
Feature

Rage and Despair as Russia’s Exiled Opposition Mourns Navalny

In Lithuania’s capital, a hub for exiled Russian opposition members, the death of one of Russia’s most prominent opposition figures in prison has hit...
4 Min read
shizo

Navalny Prison Cell Replica Vandalized Ahead of NATO Summit

The Kremlin critic's supporters have toured European cities with the jail cell replica to raise awareness of the dire conditions in which he is being held...
2 Min read
no entry

Poland, Baltics Enact EU Visa Ban for Russians

Holders of residence permits, family members, humanitarian cases and dissidents are unaffected.