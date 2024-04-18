Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Shelling Kills 1 in East Ukraine

By AFP
Updated:
A Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system. Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

Russian shelling killed one person in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Thursday, authorities said, as Moscow ramps up its assault to capture the war-battered region.

Outgunned and outmanned on the battlefield, Kyiv has ceded ground to Russian forces since late last year, evacuating civilians from frontline areas amid an uptick in attacks.

In Selydove, about 20 kilometers from the front, "one person died and a private home was destroyed" during Russian bombardment, regional head Vadim Filashkin said on Telegram.

"In total, the Russians fired 17 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over a day. 127 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 13 children," he added.

Two people were injured in the nearby town of Krasnohorivka, while in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, officials said Russian shelling wounded at least 16.

The shelling came as Russia said it had thwarted Ukrainian attacks on border territories, downing 20 drones and two ballistic missiles, most over its western Belgorod region.

The Defense Ministry said it had neutralized 20 drones — 16 of which were downed — and two Tochka-U missiles as well as five balloons aimed at deflecting the attention of air defense systems.

Read more about: Rostov , Drones , Ukraine war , Belgorod

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

drone attack

2 Dead, 19 Injured in Ukrainian Strike on Russia's Belgorod Region – Governor

Russia's Defense Ministry said 14 drones were destroyed overnight, the latest wave of attacks ahead of the March 15-17 presidential election.
2 Min read
overnight barrage

Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian army said drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, Kursk region, Volgograd region and Rostov region.
2 Min read
series of strikes

Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Attacks on Border Regions

Authorities opened an investigation into a Ukrainian strike that injured a civilian in a village near the border with Ukraine but did not provide further...
1 Min read
cross-border incident

3 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Border Region – Governor

At least 12 other Belgorod region towns and villages have come under drone and artillery strikes in the past 24 hours, the governor said.
1 Min read