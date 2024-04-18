Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Fewer Russians Getting Married Despite State's Encouragement to Start Families – Official Data

Marriage registration in Moscow. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia saw a 10% drop in marriages last year despite state efforts to encourage citizens to start families, according to official data cited by the broadcaster RTVI.

Around 950,000 marriages were registered in 2023 compared to 1.05 million the previous year, the outlet said, citing state statistics agency Rosstat.

The year-on-year decline — which was observed in every Russian region — was sharpest in ethnic republics including Chechnya (36% fewer marriages), the Chukotka autonomous district (31%) and Dagestan (24%).

Marriages surged in 2022 after the Kremlin declared a “partial” mobilization of reservists for the war in Ukraine in September and some regions offered fast-track marriage registrations. The partial draft and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier that year triggered a mass exodus of Russians abroad.

In November 2023, President Vladimir Putin urged Russian women to “revive” the past practice of giving birth to “seven, eight, or even more children.”

“Large families must become the norm, a way of life for all Russia’s peoples,” Putin said at an event organized by the Russian Orthodox Church.

RTVI noted that some of the biggest drops in marriages were recorded in regions that the Defense Ministry hailed as the most successful at recruiting contract soldiers.

Rosstat forecasts that low birth rates and declining immigration could cause Russia’s population to shrink from its current 146 million to around 130 million in the next two decades.

Read more about: Society

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

demographic crisis

Unprecedented Migration May Be Only Chance to Beat Russia's Population Decline

Russia may need 1 million new migrants every year until the end of the century to maintain its current population, a new study says.
2 Min read
opinion Svetlana Stephenson

How Criminal Culture Has Led Russian Society Toward Militaristic Madness

Why are some Russians willing to give up comfort for the sake of victory over a propaganda-fabricated enemy?
4 Min read
Magic practices

Russian Demand for Online Mysticism Courses Jumps 20-Fold

Analysts say Russians’ growing interest in mysticism is related to the stress and uncertainty caused by the war.
2 Min read
opinion Nigel Gould-Davies

From Authoritarianism to Totalitarianism: How the War Has Changed Russia

The Kremlin's demand for active support, rather than mere acquiescence, marks a fundamental shift in its social contract with the Russian people.
4 Min read