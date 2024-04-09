Navalny Ally Chanysheva Jailed 9.5 Years After Retrial for ‘Extremism’

A court in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan on Tuesday sentenced the former regional coordinator of the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny to nine-and-a-half years in prison on “extremism” charges following a retrial.

Lilia Chanysheva, 42, was the first of Navalny’s associates to be arrested on “extremism” charges in November 2021. Most of his other key aides have fled Russia and now live in exile.

She headed Navalny’s political office in the Bashkortostan capital of Ufa until it was forced to dissolve in 2021, when the authorities blacklisted Navalny’s activist network as “extremist.”

An Ufa court last June handed Chanysheva a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence for creating an extremist organization. Chanysheva and her allies dismiss the criminal case against her as politically motivated.