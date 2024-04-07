Ukraine Says Situation 'Difficult' Around Chasiv Yar

The situation around eastern Ukraine's frontline city of Chasiv Yar is "difficult and tense," the army said on Sunday, adding that the Russian invaders were now "in retreat."

Russian forces have unleashed "constant fire" in the area in recent days seeking to seize the city's dominant heights.

Chasiv Yar lies less than 30 kilometers southeast of the regional town of Kramatorsk, an important rail and logistics hub for Ukraine's army.

"The situation is difficult enough and tense," said Oleg Kalashnikov, spokesman for an army brigade deployed in the area.

"The Russians are trying to carry out assaults directly on the small towns of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske, outside Chasiv Yar," Kalashnikov told Ukrainian television.

"They are also trying to carry out offensive actions between the two places," he added.

The Russian army was "using infantry backed by armored fighting vehicles," and "warplanes."

"But all their attacks have been repelled. They are in retreat," the spokesman said.