Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says It Arrested 4 More Moscow Attack Plotters

By AFP
Updated:
FSB / TASS

Russia's FSB security service has said that four people arrested Sunday in a foiled "terror" plot had provided money and arms for the deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall last month.

More than 140 people were killed when gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall venue on March 22 before setting the building on fire in the most fatal attack in Russia for two decades.

The FSB said in a statement on Monday that it had arrested a group of four a day earlier in the southern Dagestan region who "were directly involved in the financing and supply of terrorist means to the perpetrators of the terrorist act carried out on 22 March in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow."

On Sunday, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said it had apprehended three people who were "planning to commit a series of terrorist crimes."

The FSB said Monday that four foreign citizens had been arrested in the operation in the regional capital Makhachkala and the nearby town of Kaspiysk.

The Interfax news agency cited an FSB video showing one of the detained men saying: "I took weapons to them, these guys who attacked Crocus City Hall. I took them weapons from Makhachkala."

Russian authorities had previously announced the arrests of 12 people they say are connected to the attack — including the four suspected gunmen, who have been identified as Tajik citizens.

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the massacre, the most deadly it says it has ever carried out on European soil, though President Vladimir Putin has talked up a Ukrainian and Western connection.

Kyiv and the West have repeatedly denied any involvement and accused Moscow of "exploiting" the tragedy.

Dagestan is a Muslim-majority region in Russia's southern Caucasus region.

The FSB has come under scrutiny over its failure to thwart the attack despite private and public warnings by the U.S. intelligence community that "extremists" were planning an "imminent" attack on "large gatherings" in Moscow.

The agency regularly announces it has foiled alleged "terrorist cells," but in recent months has mainly announced the arrests of what it calls pro-Ukrainian saboteurs planning attacks on Russian military sites and infrastructure.

Read more about: Dagestan , Moscow , Terrorism

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

timeline

What Was Putin Doing During the Moscow Concert Hall Attack?

The deadliest attack in Russia since the 2004 Beslan school siege has raised questions about what Putin and the security establishment were doing at the...
3 Min read
'part of my job'

Central Asian Teen Hailed for Saving Dozens from Moscow Concert Hall Attack

Islam Khalilov, who was working as a coat check attendant, quickly moved to open doors and provide exit directions when he saw a large crowd running from...
2 Min read
terrorism charges

Russian Court Remands 4 Suspects Over Concert Hall Attack

The suspects face a maximum sentence of life in prison on charges of committing a terrorist act.
2 Min read
Feature

‘It Could Have Been Me’: Russians Mourn Victims of Deadly Concert Hall Attack

People are laying flowers, toys and candles outside Crocus City Hall in memory of the victims as well as donating blood for the wounded.
4 Min read