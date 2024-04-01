Massive Fire Breaks Out at Russia's Uralmash Machine Factory

A giant fire broke out on the grounds of Uralmash, one of Russia’s largest heavy machinery factories, emergency officials said Monday.
Footage shared online showed a plume of black smoke rising from the factory in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire engulfed 4,500 square meters of an unidentified “workshop” and a roof collapsed onto an area of 300 square meters before the blaze was contained by Monday afternoon.
No casualties were reported.
Uralmash’s press service denied that the fire started inside one of its facilities and said it was not at risk of spreading.
“The fire is on the territory of the [Uralmash] industrial site, but the building doesn’t belong to us and is far away from our production facilities,” a spokesperson told the local Ura.ru news outlet.
Citing unidentified sources, the Yekaterinburg news outlet E1.ru reported that the site belongs to EnergoTransStroy, a manufacturer of electric motors, generators and transformers.