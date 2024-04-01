Huge Fire Breaks Out at Russia's Uralmash Machine Factory

A giant fire broke out on the grounds of Uralmash, one of Russia’s largest heavy machinery factories, emergency officials said Monday.

Footage shared online showed a plume of black smoke rising from the factory in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire engulfed 4,500 square meters of an unidentified “workshop” and a roof collapsed onto an area of 300 square meters before the blaze was contained by Monday afternoon.

No casualties were reported.