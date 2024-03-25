'Kill Them All,' Ex-Russian President Medvedev Says of Concert Hall Gunmen

Russia’s former president and current senior security official Dmitry Medvedev said Monday that the perpetrators behind the deadly Moscow concert hall attack “will be killed,” as calls among officials to restore the death penalty grow.

“Should we kill them? We should. And we will,” Medvedev wrote on the messaging app Telegram the day after four suspects were placed in pre-trial detention by a Moscow court.

At least 137 people were killed and 182 others were wounded when four men opened fire and set ablaze Crocus City Hall, a popular venue northwest of central Moscow, on Friday evening.

The Islamic State affiliate ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest inside Russia in the past two decades.