Putin Votes Online in Russian Presidential Election – TV

By AFP
Screenshot

President Vladimir Putin cast his vote online Friday in Russia's presidential elections being held in occupied regions of Ukraine.

Images distributed by the Kremlin showed the long-time Russian leader voting at a computer in his office and waving to the camera.

