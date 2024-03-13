Russians Indirectly Support Ukraine By Buying Dutch Flowers, MP Says

A Russian lawmaker on Wednesday criticized his fellow countrymen for allegedly purchasing billions of dollars worth of Dutch flowers for International Women’s Day, implying that the money was helping fund Ukraine's war effort.

“Do you know where the money in most of these multibillion-dollar flows went to?” Oleg Nilov, from the systemic opposition party A Just Russia, asked lawmakers during a lower-house State Duma session.

“To Holland,” he said, claiming that Russians spent $6 billion on flowers imported from the Netherlands during International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8.