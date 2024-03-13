Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Oil Refinery Set Ablaze in Latest Wave of Drone Attacks

By AFP
The Ryazan oil refinery set ablaze early Wednesday. t.me/ENews112

A wave of drone strikes targeted Russian oil refineries and border regions for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with one sparking a fire and injuring several people in the central Ryazan region, officials said.

Dozens of Ukrainian drones were launched overnight, targeting the Russian border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh, and causing some damage but no deaths, according to regional officials.

One of the aircraft sparked a fire and injured several people when it crashed into an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, located less than 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

"According to preliminary information, there are injuries," Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram, adding that emergency responders were at the scene.

Meanwhile, a drone targeting an oil refinery in the northwestern Leningrad region was shot down, according to local officials, who added that there were no injuries or damage.

More than 30 drones were shot down over the Voronezh region, with some light damage reported, regional governor Alexander Gussev wrote on Telegram.

Six drones were shot down over the western Belgorod region, damaging electrical lines and causing power outages, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Likewise, eight drones were shot down over the Bryansk region and four were destroyed over the region of Kursk without reports of damage, the governors of those regions said.

On Tuesday, Ukraine launched one of its largest waves of drone strikes on Russia since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion over two years ago.

