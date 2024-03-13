Russian Oil Refinery Set Ablaze in Latest Wave of Drone Attacks

A wave of drone strikes targeted Russian oil refineries and border regions for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with one sparking a fire and injuring several people in the central Ryazan region, officials said.

Dozens of Ukrainian drones were launched overnight, targeting the Russian border regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh, and causing some damage but no deaths, according to regional officials.

One of the aircraft sparked a fire and injured several people when it crashed into an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, located less than 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

"According to preliminary information, there are injuries," Ryazan region Governor Pavel Malkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram, adding that emergency responders were at the scene.