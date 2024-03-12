Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Across Russia Set Fuel Depots Ablaze

By AFP
An oil depot in the town of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region. Social media

Ukraine launched more than two dozen drones against Russia overnight, officials said, with fires breaking out at two fuel depots and some of the aircraft reaching deep into Russian territory.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had destroyed 25 drones overnight, including two in the Moscow region, one in the Leningrad region to the northwest, 11 each in the Ukraine border regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one in another border region of Bryansk.

Drone attacks also set fuel depots ablaze in towns in the Oryol region, some 160 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

In the Nizhny Novgorod town of Kstovo, a fuel and energy complex was attacked, according to the regional governor.

"Emergency services are responding to the scene, using all the necessary equipment and means to contain the fire," Nizhny Novgorod region Governor Gleb Nikitin said on the messaging app Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, there are no victims," he added.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the western Belgorod region on Monday night, causing no injuries, according to that region's governor.

"The Belgorod region was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using drones, which dropped 4 explosive devices. There were no casualties as a result of the explosions, but there was damage to a power line," Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, seven communities were left without electricity as a result of the attack.

Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion over two years ago, Ukrainian forces have managed to carry out drone attacks increasingly deeper into Russian territory.

On Saturday, Russia claimed to have destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, mainly in the region of Rostov-on-Don, which borders Ukraine, an attack that may have targeted an aircraft factory among other targets.

