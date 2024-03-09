Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Parents Thank Crowds Paying Respects to Him

By AFP
Navalny's gravesite pictured on March 3, two days after his funeral. Screenshot / Team Navalny / Telegram

The parents of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny thanked the crowds of Russians paying their respects to their son in a message published Saturday by his widow Yulia Navalnaya.

Navalny — President Vladimir Putin's main opponent — died in his Arctic prison in mid-February and was laid to rest in Moscow last week, with streams of Russians bringing flowers to his grave since his March 1 funeral despite the threat of arrest.

"A huge gratitude and low bow to those who came and come to the cemetery, who bring flowers, write about Alexei, remember our son, pray about him!" the politician's parents, Lyudmila and Anatoly, said in a handwritten note.

"Thank you for the memory! The memory which gives hope!" they added.

The couple thanked Russians who "with us feel the pain of loss."

Navalny's mother Lyudmila had spent more than a week trying to retrieve her son's body, before officials finally allowed her to bring him back to his native Moscow.

He was buried in Moscow's Borisovskoye cemetery amid thousands of mourners.

People have continued to bring flowers to Navalny's grave after his funeral.

Yulia Navalnaya has vowed to continue her husband's work and called on Russians to stage protests by forming long queues outside voting stations in Russia's upcoming presidential elections.

Read more about: Navalny

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

treatment over

Navalny Transferred to Prison After Hunger Strike – Allies

Navalny had been in a prison hospital as the West warned it would hold the Kremlin responsible for his health. 
back to normal?

Kremlin Critic Navalny Says Found 'Recipe for Happiness' in Prison

In an update that came as Russia moves to outlaw his movement, Navalny said he has successfully eased out of his hunger strike.
behind bars

Russia Jails Navalny Protester for 4 Years

Yevgeny Yesenov was among the 10,000 people detained across 100 Russian cities at this winter's protests demanding Navalny's freedom.
'politically motivated' case

Navalny Foundation Director Says Russia Trying to Imprison Father 'for Life'

Ivan Zhdanov says his father's arrest is retaliation for his work as director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).