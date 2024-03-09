Navalny Parents Thank Crowds Paying Respects to Him

The parents of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny thanked the crowds of Russians paying their respects to their son in a message published Saturday by his widow Yulia Navalnaya.

Navalny — President Vladimir Putin's main opponent — died in his Arctic prison in mid-February and was laid to rest in Moscow last week, with streams of Russians bringing flowers to his grave since his March 1 funeral despite the threat of arrest.

"A huge gratitude and low bow to those who came and come to the cemetery, who bring flowers, write about Alexei, remember our son, pray about him!" the politician's parents, Lyudmila and Anatoly, said in a handwritten note.

"Thank you for the memory! The memory which gives hope!" they added.