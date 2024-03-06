Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Spokesman Says Russia Has ‘Best’ Democracy

Dmitry Peskov. Aleksander Ryumin / TASS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia has the “best democracy” and lashed out at those who criticize Moscow for its handling of domestic political affairs. 

“We will no longer tolerate criticism of our democracy and claims that it is not the kind that it should be,” Peskov said during a talk at the World Youth Festival in southern Russia's Krasnodar region.

“Our democracy is the best and we will continue to build it,” he added.

Peskov’s remarks came a week ahead of Russia's presidential election, which President Vladimir Putin is all but guaranteed to win as he faces no real competition on the ballot.  

During his talk at the World Youth Festival on Wednesday, Peskov also touched on concerns about nuclear war breaking out between Russia and the West, saying that “a nuclear war is a last resort.”

But, he added, Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons “if something threatens its existence.”

“All discussions about nuclear war, of which there are now a lot in the West, European capitals and the United States, are extremely irresponsible and extremely dangerous because this issue is being routinized,” he said.

Putin is scheduled to give an “open format” talk at the World Youth Festival later on Wednesday.

Read more about: Peskov

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'very clumsily done'

Peskov Son’s Alleged Wagner Deployment Risks Backfiring for Kremlin

Efforts to present the children of Russia’s elite as equal participants in the war against Ukraine have sparked more questions than answers.
5 Min read
'playing with fire'

Kremlin Expresses Solidarity With China Over Taiwan

Russia's assault on Ukraine has heightened fears that Beijing might similarly follow through on threats to annex Taiwan.
Controversial post

Putin Spokesman’s Daughter: Homosexuality ‘Unnatural’

“These things are haram for me,” Yelizaveta Peskova said in a screenshotted Instagram story.
carry on

Putin Spokesman Downplays Daughter’s Internship at EU Parliament

EU parliamentarians have criticized Peskova’s internship as a security breach.