Kremlin Spokesman Says Russia Has ‘Best’ Democracy

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that Russia has the “best democracy” and lashed out at those who criticize Moscow for its handling of domestic political affairs.

“We will no longer tolerate criticism of our democracy and claims that it is not the kind that it should be,” Peskov said during a talk at the World Youth Festival in southern Russia's Krasnodar region.

“Our democracy is the best and we will continue to build it,” he added.

Peskov’s remarks came a week ahead of Russia's presidential election, which President Vladimir Putin is all but guaranteed to win as he faces no real competition on the ballot.