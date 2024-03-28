No Plans for Putin to Meet With Concert Attack Survivors, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin gave no indication on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with the family members of those killed in Friday's deadly attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue.

Putin was seen lighting a candle for the victims at a Moscow church last week but has otherwise not visited the scene of the massacre or met publicly with any survivors or relatives of those who were killed.

"If any contacts are necessary, we will inform you accordingly," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked if the Russian leader planned to meet with family members of the dead.

He added that Putin also did not plan to visit the Crocus City concert hall, the scene of the massacre where rescue workers continue to search beneath the rubble for bodies.