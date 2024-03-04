St. Petersburg Boosts Security Measures Amid Drone Strikes

St. Petersburg authorities on Monday announced strengthened security measures throughout the city after a drone crashed into an apartment building and exploded in Russia’s second-largest city over the weekend.

“I held an extended meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies. We discussed issues of ensuring security in the region,” St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The scope of control measures has been strengthened,” he added.

A drone crashed into an apartment building in northern St. Petersburg early Saturday, causing an explosion that damaged several buildings and injured eight people. No one was reported killed.

Local law enforcement agencies on Monday opened a criminal probe into the incident, which they are treating as a “terrorist attack.”