Ukraine Drone Kills 3 in Russian Border Village, Official Says

A Ukrainian drone struck a car in the Russian border village of Pochaevo on Monday, killing three people and wounding three others, the region's governor said.

Pochaevo is less than five kilometers from the Ukrainian border in Russia's Belgorod region, which Moscow says has been repeatedly targeted by Kyiv's forces.

"The Ukrainian army attacked a car with a kamikaze drone on the outskirts of the village of Pochaevo in Grayvoron district," regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"There were construction workers in the car. To my great grief, the three civilians died from their wounds as a result of the explosion," he said.

Russia's Belgorod and other border regions have sustained repeated shelling and drone attacks since Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine two years ago.

Belgorod, the capital of the region, began evacuating hundreds of residents last month after officials said a Ukrainian attack in late December killed 25 people.