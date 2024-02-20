Yulia Navalnaya's X Account Briefly Suspended

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, briefly suspended the account of Alexei Navalny’s widow just one day after she launched it as part of an announcement that she will continue her late husband’s work.

Yulia Navalnaya had said Monday that she planned to “continue the fight” for Russia following Navalny’s death in an Arctic prison, which she blamed on President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin killed not just the man Alexei Navalny, he wanted to kill our hope, our freedom, our future,” she said in a video statement posted on YouTube and X.

To accompany her announcement, the widow created an account on Elon Musk’s social media platform X, garnering nearly 100,000 followers in less than a day.