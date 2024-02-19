Yulia Navalnaya: 'I Will Continue the Work of Alexei Navalny'

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, said she will continue her late husband's work in a video statement released Monday.

“There should have been another person in my place, but this person was killed by Vladimir Putin,” Navalnaya said, referring to her husband.

“I have no right to give up. I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny. I will continue to fight for our country and I urge you to stand next to me,” she continued.

“Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband Alexei Navalny. Putin killed the father of my children. Putin took away the most precious thing I had. Putin took away the closest and most beloved person.”