Russian Photographer Dmitry Markov Dies at 42

Updated:
Dcim.ru/Instagram

Russian photographer Dmitry Markov has died at the age of 42, local media in his hometown of Pskov said Friday, citing his friends.

Markov, who relied solely on an iPhone for his photography, became famous for capturing images of everyday life in Russia and its regions.

His photo of a masked riot police officer sitting under a portrait of President Vladimir Putin became a symbol of the 2021 protests against the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Dmitry Markov Dcim.ru/Instagram
Dmitry Markov Dcim.ru/Instagram

The photo was sold for 2 million rubles ($21,760) in an online auction, with the proceeds going to people detained or fined during the rallies in support of Navalny.

Markov had suffered from drug addiction during his life. He volunteered in an orphanage and worked as an assistant tutor at a charity that helps people with disabilities.

Markov published three books of his photography and his Instagram page with photos of Russia has more than 800,000 followers.

