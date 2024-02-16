Russian Photographer Dmitry Markov Dies at 42

Russian photographer Dmitry Markov has died at the age of 42, local media in his hometown of Pskov said Friday, citing his friends.

Markov, who relied solely on an iPhone for his photography, became famous for capturing images of everyday life in Russia and its regions.

His photo of a masked riot police officer sitting under a portrait of President Vladimir Putin became a symbol of the 2021 protests against the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.