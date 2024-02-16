Lukashenko Says ‘Saboteurs’ Captured on Belarusian Border With Ukraine

An unspecified number of Ukrainian and Belarusian “saboteurs” have been captured near the border with Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

“Ukrainian citizens were crawling across our border, transferring explosives to commit sabotage primarily on the territory of Russia and Belarus,” Lukashenko said.

“All saboteurs have been detained, Belarusians were among them,” he added at a trade union event in Minsk.

On Thursday, authorities in the southern Belarus region of Lelchitsy announced they had conducted a “counterterrorism operation” near the border with Ukraine, but they did not provide further details.