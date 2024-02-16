Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lukashenko Says ‘Saboteurs’ Captured on Belarusian Border With Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. president.gov.by

An unspecified number of Ukrainian and Belarusian “saboteurs” have been captured near the border with Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday.

“Ukrainian citizens were crawling across our border, transferring explosives to commit sabotage primarily on the territory of Russia and Belarus,” Lukashenko said.

“All saboteurs have been detained, Belarusians were among them,” he added at a trade union event in Minsk.

On Thursday, authorities in the southern Belarus region of Lelchitsy announced they had conducted a “counterterrorism operation” near the border with Ukraine, but they did not provide further details.

Lukashenko said Friday that the counterterrorism operation had ended “without [anyone] even noticing.”

It was not immediately possible to verify his claims, which included the assertion that Belarusian authorities apprehend saboteurs “two to three times a week.”

A staunch ally of Moscow, Belarus allowed Russian forces to use its territory as a launchpad for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

But Lukashenko has so far refused to send his country's troops over the border.

Like Russia, Belarus has been targeted by Western sanctions over Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

Read more about: Belarus , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Alexei Moskalev

Father Fleeing Jail Term for 'Discrediting' Army Apprehended in Minsk

Alexei Moskalev, who fled house arrest the night before his sentencing for "discrediting" the army, has been detained in Belarus.
2 Min read
nuclear threat

Putin Says Will Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

"There is nothing unusual here either: the United States has been doing this for decades," Putin said Saturday.
3 Min read
offensive worries

Russia, Belarus Kick Off Joint Air Force Drills

Russia and Belarus launched joint air force exercises Monday, using every military airfield in the country that served as a launchpad for Moscow&rsquo...
in the middle

Russians, Belarusians Caught in the Crossfire in Ukraine

Russians and Belarusians living in Ukraine are facing mounting administrative challenges that may force them out of the country.