Art Critic Nina Moleva Dies at 98, Leaving Estimated $2Bln Collection to Putin

Russian art critic Nina Moleva has died at age 98, bequeathing a mysterious collection of works she claimed to be worth $2 billion to President Vladimir Putin. “Nina Mikhailovna Moleva — writer, outstanding scholar of history and art, journalist and war veteran — passed away on Feb. 11,” Russia’s Culture Ministry told Interfax on Wednesday. Moleva was said to own a collection of more than 1,000 paintings, sculptures and other artworks including works by masters such as da Vinci, Rembrandt, Titian and Michelangelo.

The collection was housed in a three-room apartment in central Moscow under 24-hour security. She had claimed that the Paris-based auction house Hotel Drouot valued the collection at a starting price of $400 million and an estimated real value of $2 billion. Journalists and fellow art critics cast doubt on Moleva’s claims, and the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts refused to accept the collection when she initially tried to donate it.