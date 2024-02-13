Russian Shelling in Ukraine Kills 5

Russian strikes killed five people across Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

The governor of northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said three people were killed in his region, which borders Russia and has seen increased attacks in recent months.

Syniehubov said a 61-year-old woman was killed when Russian forces shelled the city of Vovchansk, which lies around four kilometers from the border with Russia.

He added that "two civilian men" were killed earlier in the morning when Russia shelled an "agricultural enterprise" in the village of Kurylivka.