Russian Shelling in Ukraine Kills 5

Russian strikes killed five people across Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.
The governor of northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said three people were killed in his region, which borders Russia and has seen increased attacks in recent months.
Syniehubov said a 61-year-old woman was killed when Russian forces shelled the city of Vovchansk, which lies around four kilometers from the border with Russia.
He added that "two civilian men" were killed earlier in the morning when Russia shelled an "agricultural enterprise" in the village of Kurylivka.
Separately, the governor of the southern Kherson region said an elderly woman was killed when Russian forces shelled the village of Lvove, located on the Ukrainian-controlled bank of the Dnipro river.
"An 83-year-old woman received injuries incompatible with life in the yard of her own house," Kherson region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.
Authorities in the central Dnipropetrovsk region said a 64-year-old man was killed in the city of Nikopol, which is also located on the Dnipro River.
Meanwhile, Moscow-backed authorities in the partially occupied Luhansk region said Ukrainian shelling killed three people in the small town of Kreminna.