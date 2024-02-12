Finland's President-Elect Says No Political Ties With Russia Until Ukraine War Ends

Finland's President-elect Alexander Stubb said Monday his country will not maintain high-level ties with Russia until the Kremlin ends its war in Ukraine.

Relations between Moscow and Helsinki have sharply deteriorated since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, prompting Finland to drop decades of military non-alignment and join NATO.

“We do not have a political relationship right now with Russia,” Stubb said, adding that “practical” Russian-Finnish relations, such as contact between diplomats and border services, remained.

“I don’t see that improving in the near future, the reason being that we cannot have a relationship until Russia stops its war,” Stubb added during a press conference broadcast by the national TV channel Yle.