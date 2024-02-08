Businessman Anisimov 7th Billionaire to Renounce Russian Citizenship Since Invasion – Forbes

Kazakh-born businessman Vasily Anisimov is at least the seventh billionaire to renounce his Russian citizenship after the invasion of Ukraine, Forbes Russia reported Thursday, citing documents provided by the exiled oligarch.

Anisimov, the former owner of the license for the “Putinka” vodka brand and the real estate holding Coalco, is reportedly listed as a citizen of Croatia.

Forbes said it had received documents from Anisimov, 72, showing that he was no longer a citizen of Russia as of September 2022.

British media previously reported that company records in London showed him having changed his citizenship from Russian to Croatian in mid-2022.