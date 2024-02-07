Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Kills 1, Injures 13

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian missile attack against Ukraine on Wednesday killed one man in the southern city of Mykolaiv and injured at least 13 others in Kyiv, where part of the city lost power.

The attack began early Wednesday morning, with Russia launching groups of cruise missiles toward the Ukrainian capital and other regions throughout the country, Ukraine's air force said. 

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, said that one man had died from severe injuries after the strikes tore the roofs off 20 buildings and damaged gas and water pipes in the port city.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least 13 people had been injured in the capital city.

Fires were burning on several floors of an 18-story apartment block in Kyiv's southern Golosiivskyi district, where 10 were hospitalized, Klitschko said.

The attack came during a visit by EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell, who went to an air-raid shelter in his hotel, according to an AFP journalist. 

Three people were also injured in Kyiv's Dnipro district, a residential area on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, where missile fragments damaged high-voltage lines, Klitschko said.

An energy company said the Dnipro district was partially without power and repair work would begin after authorities gave the all-clear. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kyiv

