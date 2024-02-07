Russian Missile Attack on Ukraine Kills 1, Injures 13

A Russian missile attack against Ukraine on Wednesday killed one man in the southern city of Mykolaiv and injured at least 13 others in Kyiv, where part of the city lost power.

The attack began early Wednesday morning, with Russia launching groups of cruise missiles toward the Ukrainian capital and other regions throughout the country, Ukraine's air force said.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich, said that one man had died from severe injuries after the strikes tore the roofs off 20 buildings and damaged gas and water pipes in the port city.