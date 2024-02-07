Russia Seeks to Ban 'Movement' Supporting Jailed Ex-Khabarovsk Governor

Prosecutors in Far East Russia’s Khabarovsk region are seeking to ban the so-called “Ya/My Furgal movement,” according to a statement published on the Russian Justice Ministry's website.

The phrase “Ya/My Furgal” (Russian for “I’m/We’re Furgal”) has been used by supporters of jailed ex-Khabarovsk region Governor Sergei Furgal since his detention in 2020, which sparked some of Russia's longest-running protests that continue to this day.

Last February, Furgal, who governed the Far East region between 2018 and 2020, was found guilty of double homicide and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The Khabarovsk region’s prosecutor’s office recently filed a suit asking a local court to ban the “inter-regional public movement Ya/My Furgal” as an “extremist” organization, though it is not clear if an organization by that name exists.