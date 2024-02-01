Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Downed 11 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

By AFP
The aftermath of a drone attack in a Belgorod region village. Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that air defense systems had shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over regions in the western part of the country. 

"Tonight, the Kyiv regime attempted to commit terrorist attacks against structures on Russian territory using drones," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. 

"Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed drones over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk," it added, noting that five aircraft had been downed in those attacks. 

Shortly after, the Defense Ministry reported that four more drones had been shot down over the western Belgorod and Voronezh regions. 

In recent months, Ukraine has increased the number of drone and artillery strikes on Russian territory, mainly targeting border regions, but also Moscow, and more recently St. Petersburg.

The deadliest such attack occurred in the city of Belgorod on Dec. 30, when 25 people were killed and around 100 others injured. 

Ukraine's spy chief on Thursday said Kyiv's forces were planning to step up their attacks on Russian infrastructure.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

opposing attacks

Kyiv and Moscow Targeted by Overnight Drone Attacks

Both capitals were targeted by opposing drone attacks, which were largely intercepted by anti-aircraft defenses.
2 Min read
six-week high

Ukraine Says 2 Killed in Russian Strikes Near Frontline

The attacks came as Kyiv's air force said Russia fired 38 drones at its territory overnight — the highest reported number in more than six weeks.
2 Min read
trading blame

Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Near Occupied Nuclear Plant

The plant, which was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, has been rocked by repeated drone attacks and shelling that Kyiv and Moscow have blamed...
1 Min read
air defense

Russia Downs Drone Heading for Moscow

There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
1 Min read