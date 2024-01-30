Russian Ex-President Medvedev Slams Japan Over Kuril Islands Claim

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday slammed Japan's prime minister after he said his government remains committed to signing a peace treaty with Moscow to resolve the territorial dispute over an island chain claimed by Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a policy speech to parliament earlier Tuesday that Tokyo “remains fully committed” to negotiations over what Japan refers to as the Northern Territories and signing an agreement formally ending World War II.

Kishida also said that his government's support of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia “would not waver.”

“We don’t give a damn about the ‘feelings of the Japanese’ concerning the so-called ‘Northern territories’,” Medvedev wrote X (formerly Twitter), referring to the Far East Kuril Islands.

“They’re not ‘disputed territories,’ but Russia,” he said.