Russia Moves Missile Systems From Island Chain Claimed by Japan – Reports

Russia has moved two S-300 surface-to-air missile systems from a chain of disputed Far East islands that Japan claims as its own, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported Friday, citing satellite imagery.

Yu Koizumi, a University of Tokyo lecturer who analyzed the images from U.S. space tech company Maxar, speculated that Russia may have repurposed the S-300V4 systems for its war in Ukraine.

“The Russian military is deploying all weapons at their disposal, which is evidence of their active engagement in the [Ukrainian] conflict,” Koizumi told Kyodo.

Moscow deployed the S-300V4s on Iturup and Kunashir, two of the four Russian-held Kuril Islands, in late 2020. Tokyo, which refers to the Kuril Islands as the Northern Territories, protested the moves at the time.

Kyodo noted that Maxar images showed the two S-300V4 systems in Iturup’s Kasatka Bay (known in Japan as Etorofu’s Hitokappu Bay) and Kunashir’s Yuzhno-Kurilsk (known as Kunashiri’s Furukamappu) back in September 2022.

Koizumi said he believes both systems have since been redeployed to Russia’s western borders with Ukraine “in preparation for a potential attack.”