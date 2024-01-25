Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Phases Out Pardons for Convicts Who Fight in Ukraine – BBC Russian

sizo.ru

Russia has ended its practice of granting presidential pardons to prisoners who agree to fight in Ukraine, instead offering them conditional release and sending them to the front until the war is over, the BBC’s Russian service reported Thursday.

The Wagner mercenary group started recruiting fighters from Russian prisons in the summer of 2022, a process that was taken over by the Defense Ministry in early 2023. Convicts were offered a pardon from President Vladimir Putin if they managed to survive a six-month term on the front lines. 

Today, recruited prisoners fight under the same terms as regular contract soldiers and mobilized troops, who are also not allowed to return home until the end of the war, BBC Russian reported. 

The outlet cited group chats of recruited prisoners’ family members, the fighters’ relatives and the fighters themselves. 

BBC Russian reported that the pardons for convicted criminals had drawn backlash from mobilized soldiers’ families, who have become increasingly vocal in calling on the Kremlin to allow their husbands and sons to return home.

“The fact that former prisoners were in a more privileged position and returned after six months outraged many families of the mobilized,” BBC Russian wrote.

According to BBC Russian, prisoners are granted conditional release, a provision that allows prisoners to be released until the end of their sentence if the court concludes that the person does not need to stay in prison to be reformed.

Dozens of convicts who were pardoned for fighting in Ukraine have returned home and committed new crimes, including rapes and murders, according to media reports.

The Kremlin said in January 2023 that “the entire procedure for pardoning prisoners is carried out in strict accordance with Russian law,” but these pardon decrees have been made secret.

Putin confirmed in June that he was "signing pardon decrees" for prisoners fighting in the war zone.

“The negative consequences are minimal,” Putin said, claiming that the recidivism rate among the convicts who went to Ukraine was only “0.4%” while for ex-convicts in general “in some cases it goes up to 40%." 

Read more about: Prisoners , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

desperate times

Russian Army Found to Have Recruited Prisoners to Fight in Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry has been recruiting inmates to fight in Ukraine, the BBC Russian Service has reported.
1 Min read
Commuted Sentences

Russian Lawmakers Propose Granting Prisoners Amnesty for Enlisting

  Russian lawmakers have proposed a bill that would allow the granting of amnesties to prisoners enlisting to fight in Ukraine, according to Senator...
Soldiers of fortune

Kremlin Spokesman Says Americans Captured in Ukraine Committed 'Crimes'

“They are not [in the] Ukrainian army, so they are not subject to the Geneva Conventions.”
POW

Two U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine Feared Captured by Russia

U.S. veterans Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh lost contact with families after combat in Ukraine.