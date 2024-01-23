Russian Strikes Kill 6, Wound Dozens Across Ukraine

Six people were killed and dozens wounded after a wave of Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine, setting residential buildings ablaze and reducing others to rubble.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that is near Russia's border, hauled wounded residents from the scene of an attack where smoke rose from smoldering piles of rubble, AFP journalists on the scene in the aftermath reported.

The regional governor said five residents were killed in the overnight barrage and another 51 had been wounded, as medical workers treated one wounded man with blood smeared across his face.

In Kyiv, AFP reporters heard air raid sirens echo over the capital, followed by a series of loud blasts — thought to be air defense systems responding to the incoming aerial onslaught.

They also saw residents of a housing block — decorated with a mural of a girl with butterflies — remove glass shards from a window blown out during the attack.

Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russian forces had fired 41 missiles — including cruise, ballistic and surface-to-air missiles — as part of the barrage, adding that his forces had shot down 21.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in the attack that set buildings and cars ablaze in central districts of the city.

'It's scary'

Daryna Bodenchuk, a 17-year-old interior design student, said she was in her dormitory at the time of the strikes. They shook the building and blew open the door of the basement where she and others had taken shelter, she said.

"I am very upset. It's really scary. A window was broken also in our dormitory. It was loud," she told AFP.

Iryna Zalizna, a 25-year-old resident of Kyiv, had already left home for work when the strikes hit her neighborhood. She said she rushed back to take stock of the destruction.

"All the windows and a few frames were blown out there," she told AFP.

"But thank God everything is fine with the dog and everyone is alive."

Mayor Klitschko said that 13 people had been taken to hospital, including a 13-year-old boy, and that one woman was in an intensive care ward.

He wrote on social media that municipal workers had found an unexploded missile in one building and that residents were being evacuated.