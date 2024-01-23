Chad President Heads to Moscow for Talks With Putin

Chad's transitional president General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno embarked Tuesday on an official visit to Russia "at the invitation" of President Vladimir Putin, the two states announced.

Deby "left [the capital of Chad] N’Djamena this morning for Moscow at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin," the Chad presidency said on its Facebook page.

The Kremlin confirmed the visit and said the two leaders would meet Wednesday to discuss "perspectives for the development of Russian-Chadian relations in different areas along with current regional and international issues."

Chad, where the French army still retains a military contingent, is France's last close partner in the North African Sahel region following the forced withdrawal of French troops from Mali in August 2022, Burkina Faso in February 2023 and Niger in December.