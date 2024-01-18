Perm City Lawmaker Flees Russia After Criticizing Putin, Ukraine Invasion

A city lawmaker in the Russian city of Perm has fled the country after being expelled from the Communist Party over an online post where he criticized the invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin, the politician told The Moscow Times on Thursday.

Sergei Medvedev said he faced backlash from inside his party and from Russian pro-war groups after he shared a post on the social media network VKontakte that was critical of Moscow's decision to invade its neighbor.

"I want the war to end! I want to see Russia free from Putin's shackles," read the post, which was published in December.

“May cruel punishment befall all those responsible for hundreds of thousands of ruined lives," it continued, adding: "It's scary to see what Russia has become.”