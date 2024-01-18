Head of Russia’s Bashkortostan Blames ‘Separatists’ for Unrest

The governor of Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan said Thursday that violence between protesters and police in his region the day before was provoked by separatists living abroad.

Authorities launched criminal cases into what they described as mass riots and violence against law enforcement officials after clashes erupted on Wednesday over the imprisonment of activist Fayil Alsynov.

At least 40 people were said to have been injured amid reports of riot police beating protesters and using tear gas to disperse crowds.

Bashkortostan's head Radyi Khabirov accused Alsynov and his allies of stoking separatist feelings, “disguising [themselves] as environmental activists and patriots.”

“A group of people, some of whom are abroad, who are in fact traitors, are calling for the separation of Bashkortostan from Russia. They are calling for guerrilla warfare here,” Khabirov said.