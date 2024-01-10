Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Zelensky Visits Baltic Allies Amid Ukraine Aid Doubts

By Damien Simonart for AFP
Updated:
Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday on an unannounced visit to staunch Baltic allies as he seeks to bolster wavering support among other Western backers.

The tour of the three former Soviet republics — which are now EU and NATO members — marks Zelensky's first official trip abroad this year.

"Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are our reliable friends and principled partners. Today, I arrived in Vilnius before going to Tallinn and Riga," Zelensky said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support are all on the agenda," he added.

Ukraine has come under intense Russian shelling in recent weeks, retaliating with strikes on Russia's border city of Belgorod, as Moscow's invasion nears its second anniversary.

Zelensky has urged allies to keep military support flowing and held in-person talks with officials from the United States, Germany and Norway last month.

But an EU aid package worth 50 billion euros ($55 billion) has been stuck in Brussels following a veto by Hungary, while the US Congress remains divided on sending additional aid to Ukraine.

Following the escalation in aerial attacks on Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on allies to deliver additional air defense systems to Kyiv.

"Ukrainians do wonders with the air defense the West has provided, but they need more," Nauseda wrote last week on X.

Lithuania is the biggest donor to Ukraine in terms of GDP, according to the German-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The Baltic state has earmarked government support amounting to nearly 1.4% of its GDP, Kiel's Ukraine aid tracker showed.

Estonia and Latvia were ranked in second and fifth place, with aid committed totaling 1.3 and 1.1% of GDP.

'Crucial times'

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Tallinn was ready "to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to military aid to Ukraine" over the next four years.

"It's way cheaper to support Ukraine now compared to the price the international community would have to pay if Russia would reach the goals of this merciless aggression," Tsahkna said on X on Sunday.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday in a government press release that "we must support Ukraine as long as it is needed."

"These are crucial times, and we need to keep our focus," she added.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said last week that Riga was committed to "continuously" provide military equipment and training for Ukrainian soldiers and expand the drone coalition.

According to the Latvian defense ministry, the Baltic state trained around 3,000 Ukrainian troops last year.

Zelensky last visited Vilnius for a NATO summit in July, where he secured promises of unwavering support to Kyiv from Western leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden.

But fresh Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and residential neighborhoods have prompted Kyiv to urge speedier weapons shipments in order to boost its military capabilities.

"We agreed on the importance of strengthening Ukrainian air defense," Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said last week following talks with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Aid promised to Ukraine between August and October 2023 fell almost 90% from the same period in 2022, reaching its lowest point since the start of the war, according to a Kiel Institute survey from December.

"The outlook is unclear, since the largest pending aid commitment — by the European Union — has not been finally approved, and aid by the U.S. has been on the decline," the institute said.

Read more about: Zelensky , Ukraine war , Lithuania

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

snake island

Zelensky Hails 'Brave' Ukraine on 500th Day of War

The war's toll mounted as authorities in the eastern Donetsk region said eight people were killed by Russian rocket fire in the town of Lyman.
3 Min read
'important' meeting

Kremlin Says Will 'Closely Follow' Zelensky-Erdogan Talks

The Ukrainian and Turkish leaders will meet in Istanbul for talks on the eve of the 500th day since Moscow launched its offensive.
1 Min read
contrasting claims

Zelensky Hails Advances as Russia Says Offensive Repelled

Ukraine's leader praised his troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut, while Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.
3 Min read
reaction from moscow

‘Empty Words’: Russian Officials Unswayed By Zelensky’s U.S. Visit

Russian officials and other prominent figures have dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s first wartime trip to the United States as...