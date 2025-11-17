Europe Unprepared for Potential Russian Drone Attacks, Defense Chief Warns

Europe is "not ready" to effectively respond to potential Russian drone attacks and must integrate Ukraine's "battle-tested" capabilities to protect itself better, EU Defense and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said Monday.

The 27-nation bloc is scrambling to shore up its air defense systems after NATO jets shot down several Russian drones over Poland in September.

"Why did it take us more than two years and the trigger of the Russian provocation with drones against Poland, and also against Baltic States and Romania, to understand that we are not ready to detect Russian drones and to destroy them with cost-effective means?" Kubilius said in a speech in Vilnius.

"The Russians are learning," he said, adding: "Are we?"