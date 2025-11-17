Putin Signs Law Introducing Work Placement Requirements for Young Doctors

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law requiring students enrolled in state-funded residency programs at medical universities to undergo a work placement at public hospitals and clinics for up to three years, a measure aimed at easing chronic staff shortages in the country’s healthcare system.

Under the law, which partially revives a Soviet-era practice, students who are entering or currently enrolled in state-funded residency programs will be required to complete a period of “mentorship” in a state or municipal clinic covered by Russia’s compulsory health insurance program.

A student who accepts a government-funded residency slot at a medical university or college must now sign an agreement requiring them to work at a specific medical facility, usually a regional clinic or hospital. Those who refuse may continue their training on a paid basis, but only if spots are available at their institution.

The law, which was passed in the lower-house State Duma last week and then in the upper-house Federation Council, will take effect on March 1, 2026, applying to graduates from that year onward.