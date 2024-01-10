Exiled Russian Activist Granted Canadian Citizenship After ‘War Fakes’ Conviction Scandal

Canada has granted Russian anti-war activist Maria Kartasheva citizenship, reversing an initial decision to block her from taking the citizenship oath due to her criminal prosecution in Russia for spreading “fake news” about the war in Ukraine, Canadian media reported Tuesday.

Kartasheva, 30, moved to Ottawa in 2019. After invading Ukraine in early 2022, Russia charged her with a felony offense over two blog posts where she expressed horror about the massacre of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

A Moscow court in November found Kartasheva guilty of violating Russia’s wartime censorship laws and sentenced her to eight years in prison in absentia.

Canada’s immigration authorities prevented her from proceeding with the citizenship ceremony in June after she notified them about the criminal case against her in Russia.