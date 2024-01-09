Woman Killed in Ukrainian Shelling of Russian Village

A woman was killed by Ukrainian shelling in western Russia’s Kursk region, authorities said Tuesday.

“This afternoon, the village of Gornal in the Sudzhansky district was shelled from the direction of Ukraine,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said in a video posted on the messaging app Telegram.

“A woman was killed by shrapnel,” Starovoit added without identifying the victim by name.

The woman is at least the 10th civilian in the Kursk region to have been killed since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the 7x7 news outlet.

At least 137 Russian nationals have died inside Russia since the start of the war, 116 of whom 7x7 said it could identify by name.