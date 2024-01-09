Woman Killed in Ukrainian Shelling of Russian Village

A woman was killed by Ukrainian shelling in western Russia’s Kursk region, authorities said Tuesday.
“This afternoon, the village of Gornal in the Sudzhansky district was shelled from the direction of Ukraine,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said in a video posted on the messaging app Telegram.
“A woman was killed by shrapnel,” Starovoit added without identifying the victim by name.
The woman is at least the 10th civilian in the Kursk region to have been killed since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the 7x7 news outlet.
At least 137 Russian nationals have died inside Russia since the start of the war, 116 of whom 7x7 said it could identify by name.
Russian towns and villages have come under an increasing number of cross-border drone and rocket attacks since late December.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have downed four drones over the Kursk region and intercepted two others over the Oryol region earlier on Tuesday.
Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov said three people were injured after two drones fell on a “fuel and energy site,” sparking a brief fire.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pledged earlier Tuesday to protect the Russian border town of Belgorod, which has seen a recent uptick in attacks, from continuing shelling.