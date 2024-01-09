Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Woman Killed in Ukrainian Shelling of Russian Village

The village of Gornal in western Russia's Kursk region. Orrllando (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A woman was killed by Ukrainian shelling in western Russia’s Kursk region, authorities said Tuesday.

“This afternoon, the village of Gornal in the Sudzhansky district was shelled from the direction of Ukraine,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said in a video posted on the messaging app Telegram.

“A woman was killed by shrapnel,” Starovoit added without identifying the victim by name.

The woman is at least the 10th civilian in the Kursk region to have been killed since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, according to the 7x7 news outlet.

At least 137 Russian nationals have died inside Russia since the start of the war, 116 of whom 7x7 said it could identify by name.

Russian towns and villages have come under an increasing number of cross-border drone and rocket attacks since late December.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have downed four drones over the Kursk region and intercepted two others over the Oryol region earlier on Tuesday.

Oryol region Governor Andrei Klychkov said three people were injured after two drones fell on a “fuel and energy site,” sparking a brief fire.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pledged earlier Tuesday to protect the Russian border town of Belgorod, which has seen a recent uptick in attacks, from continuing shelling.

Read more about: Kursk , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

dangerous target

Russia Says Ukraine Drones Targeted Nuclear Plant

But Rosenergoatom stressed that the incident at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant did not cause any damage or affect the plant's operations.
1 Min read
blackout

Russian Villages Lose Power After Ukraine Drone Strike

The Kursk region's governor said a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on an electricity substation near the border.
1 Min read
cross-border strike

Ukrainian Drones Target Western Russia's Kursk Region

The two drone attacks damaged buildings and blew out windows, according to the Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit.
1 Min read
Under fire

Russian Regions Shelled Near Ukraine Border

The governors of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions both issued statements about attacks on residential areas.
1 Min read