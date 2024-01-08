Morgan Stanley, U.K. Law Firm Helping Oligarch Seize Russian Oilfield – The Guardian

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley and British law firm Allen & Overy are helping Russian-born oligarch Sergei Kolesnikov as he seeks to claim ownership of a major oilfield in southern Russia, The Guardian reported Monday.

Kolesnikov, who is president of the construction materials producer TechnoNicol, as well as the majority shareholder of the Cypriot firm Inflection Management, left Russia in 2010 and is now a citizen of Malta under the country's “golden passport” scheme.

In 2012, Morgan Stanley helped Inflection Management negotiate a loan of $70 million to the Astrakhan Oil Corporation (AOC), which pledged its subsidiary Southern Oil Company (UNK) as security for the loan.

After AOC fell behind on its loan payments in 2014, Morgan Stanley launched an effort to help the creditors take a majority stake in UNK, which owns dozens of wells at the Verbluzhye oilfield in southern Russia’s Astrakhan region.

Russian courts have blocked those efforts so far.