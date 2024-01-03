Russia Accuses Head of Kazakh Diaspora of ‘War Fakes’ – Vyorstka

Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into “war fakes” against the head of a Kazakh diaspora in Moscow, the independent news outlet Vyorstka reported Wednesday, citing an undisclosed report by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Polat Dzhamalov, who heads an NGO called Moscow Foundation “Kazakh Diaspora,” is accused of sharing a senior Russian official’s alleged estimate of Russian troop deaths in a Facebook post.

According to Vyorstka, the post contained an image of Deputy Finance Minister Irina Okladnikova’s letter to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, which revealed that 48,759 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine as of mid-August 2022.

“The average number of deaths per month since the start of the special military operation is 8,132,” Dzhamalov was quoted as saying by Vyorstka in a Facebook post.