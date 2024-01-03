Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Accuses Head of Kazakh Diaspora of ‘War Fakes’ – Vyorstka

Polat Dzhamalov. screen grab / RTVI

Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation into “war fakes” against the head of a Kazakh diaspora in Moscow, the independent news outlet Vyorstka reported Wednesday, citing an undisclosed report by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Polat Dzhamalov, who heads an NGO called Moscow Foundation “Kazakh Diaspora,” is accused of sharing a senior Russian official’s alleged estimate of Russian troop deaths in a Facebook post.

According to Vyorstka, the post contained an image of Deputy Finance Minister Irina Okladnikova’s letter to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko, which revealed that 48,759 Russian soldiers had died in Ukraine as of mid-August 2022.

“The average number of deaths per month since the start of the special military operation is 8,132,” Dzhamalov was quoted as saying by Vyorstka in a Facebook post.

Moscow-based investigators opened the case against Dzhamalov on Sept. 11, 2023, though Vyorstka said it only recently received information about it.

Dzhamalov could face up to five years in prison if found guilty of “spreading false information” about the Russian Armed Forces.

It was not immediately clear from Vyorstka’s report whether Dzhamalov was held in pre-trial detention or was charged in absentia.

An anti-war image was posted on Dzhamalov’s profile page on the Russian social network Vkontakte early Wednesday.

Other images on his social media page show him attending Victory Day celebrations last year, as well as other events where military personnel were present. 

Russia’s corporate databases and the Yandex map service currently list the Kazakh Diaspora NGO as a defunct organization.

Authorities in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic that shares its northern border with Russia, have not publicly commented on the reported criminal investigation against Dzhamalov.

Read more about: Kazakhstan , Investigative Committee

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

risk of seizure

Aeroflot Poised to Return to Kazakhstan Despite Legal Risks

Russia’s largest airline, Aeroflot, is poised to resume regular scheduled flights to Kazakhstan, despite a substantial chunk of its fleet being at...
supply and demand

Russian McDonald's Spinoff Sets Sights on Kazakhstan Market

The owner of the rebranded Russian McDonald’s is seeking to expand into Kazakhstan, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Monday. The U...
Diplomatic Spat

Ukraine Recalls Ambassador to Kazakhstan After Row With Moscow

Ukraine has removed its ambassador to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, according to a decree published on the presidential website, after remarks he made about...
Turkey

Putin Thanks Kazakh President for Help in Russian-Turkish Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his help in healing Turkish-Russian ties, the RBC news outlet reported...