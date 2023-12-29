16 Dead, 97 Wounded in Russian Strikes – Ukraine Prosecutor

Ukraine's prosecutor general said the latest wave of Russian strikes Friday had killed at least 16 people and injured almost 100. "This morning, the enemy fired over 150 missiles and attack drones at peaceful Ukrainian cities. We know about 16 dead. Ninety-seven wounded, including at least two children aged six and eight years old," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on social media. The military said 158 missiles and drones were fired on Ukraine and 114 of them were destroyed. "Today Russia hit us with almost everything it has in its arsenal," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Ukraine is urging Western allies to maintain military support after the United States just released its final package of weaponry under existing agreements. Russia tried to overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses across most major cities, launching a wave of Shahed attack drones followed by missiles of numerous types fired from planes and from Russian-controlled territory. Buildings damaged in six cities included warehouses, a shopping mall, and a maternity hospital, according to officials. In Kyiv, AFP reporters heard several powerful explosions in the early hours of Friday.

A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.



Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its… pic.twitter.com/q5q8Q98Njr — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2023

In the city's northern Podil district, a warehouse measuring around 3,000 square meters (32,300 square feet) caught fire. At the scene, there was a strong smell of burning plastic as firefighters wearing oxygen masks tackled the blaze and a huge column of black smoke billowed into the sky, an AFP reporter saw. There were believed to be 10 people trapped under the rubble, said the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Popko. Strikes on the capital left two dead, according to the interior ministry. The city's Lukyanivska metro station, whose platforms were being used as an air raid shelter, was damaged and its entrance closed to passengers, Popko said. Several other residential and warehouse buildings were damaged. Maternity hospital struck The overnight attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in a major setback for the Russian navy. Friday's strikes targeted at least six Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the northeast, Lviv in the west, Dnipro in the east, and Odesa in the south. In Dnipro, the health ministry said a maternity hospital had been "severely damaged" but the staff and patients managed to shelter in time. A shopping mall in the city was also hit and caught fire. Five people were killed and over 20 injured with more believed to be under the rubble, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region's military administration.