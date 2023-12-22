Russian Man Detained for Setting Fire to ‘Special Military Operation’ Museum Door

A man in the Russian city of Saratov has been detained on suspicion of arson after the door of a museum dedicated to the war in Ukraine was set on fire, the ASTRA Telegram news channel reported Friday.

ASTRA identified the detainee as 21-year-old Saratov resident Maxim Kim and said no injuries had been reported in the early Thursday fire.

The SVO Museum (“Special Military Operation” Museum), which opened in July 2023, regularly hosts “patriotic” events for schoolchildren with military involvement.

Its exhibits include the personal items of Saratov locals who were killed fighting in Ukraine as well as combat trophies from the Donbas.