Putin Seizes Exiled Billionaire’s Car Dealership

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the seizure of Russia’s largest car dealership from exiled former lawmaker and billionaire Sergei Petrov, a presidential decree said Thursday.

Shares in the Rolf dealership will be transferred from the Cypriot company Delance Limited and Rolf Motors to Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo), according to the document.

This appears to be the first confiscation of a Russian-owned business since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine and began seizing the assets of Western companies seeking to pull out of the country.